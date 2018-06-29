Odisha government seeks early announcement of MSP

Bhubaneswar, July 4 (IANS) The Odisha government on Tuesday targeted the Centre over the delay in announcement of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy and other crops for the Kharif season 2018.

Agriculture Minister Pradeep Maharathy accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah of shedding crocodile tears for the farmers.

“The Centre generally fixes the MSP by mid-June. But, it is unfortunate that government is yet to announce the MSP of major crops till date. The farmers in Odisha are worried over the delay in MSP announcement,” said the Minister.

He said the state government, in a letter, has already recommended the Centre to fix the MSP at Rs 2,930 per quintal.

Odisha had suggested the Centre to fix the MSP of Common Grade paddy at Rs 2,930 per quintal and Grade ‘A’ paddy at Rs 2,970 per quintal. However, the Commission of Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) has recommended Rs 1,745 and Rs 1,770 MSP for Common Grade and Grade A paddy respectively, he added.

Maharathy said Amit Shah, who recently visited Odisha, did not speak on MSP revision though over 60 per cent people in Odisha depend on agriculture.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Niranjan Patnaik said even though July has already begun, the Centre has not been able to announce the MSP for farmers.

He said the Centre should immediately announce one and half times of the production cost as promised by the Prime minister for the benefit of the farmers.

BJP MLA Pradip Purohit said the centre is in the process of declaring the MSP price of major crops.

“Centre has started evaluating the MSP issue, some states have sent their reports but few others are delaying it. The committee will commence its meeting soon and the MSP will be hiked as per the promise of the Prime Minister,” he added.

–IANS

cd/ahm/