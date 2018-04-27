Odisha government signs five MoUs at Odisha Skills 2018

Bhubaneswar, April 29 (IANS) The Odisha government on Sunday signed five MoUs with leading academic and technological organisations in various fields on the sidelines of Odisha Skills 2018 here, an official said.

All the MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The first MoU was signed between the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Center for Innovation and Enterpreneurship (CIE) and Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) in the field of Internet of Things (IoT) and Robotics.

The second was signed between the Central government’s Centre for Development of Advance Computing (C-DAC), and the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) in the field of super computation, artificial intelligence and high-end research, said an official.

Another MoU is inked between C-DAC and Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM) in the similar field of super computation and its use for skill development and research, the official added.

The next MoU was signed between Director of Technical Education and Training, Odisha and Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC) for establishment of five mini tool rooms in five of the leading ITIs at Berhampur, Balasore, Cuttack, Talcher and Hirakud for imparting professional training to ITI cleared students in handling high-end machines and technology.

The last MoU was signed between Odisha Skil Development Authority and Eye Mitra 2.5 New Vision Generation, a division of Essilor India for sector-specific skill development for self employment in vision care.

