Odisha govt asks officials to remain alert for cyclone

Bhubaneswar, Sep 20 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday asked officials to remain alert as the depression over Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm.

Reviewing the possible cyclone situation, the Chief Minister directed to ensure that there is no loss of life due to the storm.

He also directed to ensure adequate relief materials for the people likely to be affected by the cyclone.

While the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are kept ready, the Chief Minister asked the engineering departments for quick restoration work after the cyclone touches the land mass.

“As per the latest prediction of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression over Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclone which will cross Gopalpur coast tonight,” said chief secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi.

Padhi further informed that districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurda are likely to experience maximum wind speed of 60 to 70 km/hr gusting up to a speed of 80 km/hr.

IANS

cd/prs