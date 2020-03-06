Odisha govt creates ‘Mission Shakti’ dept for women development

Bhubaneswar, March 8 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced the creation of a ‘Mission Shakti’ department, exclusively for the development of the women.

“I would like to announce that Odisha will be the first state to have an exclusive department for the self-help groups. This will be called the Department of Mission Shakti and will be dedicated to all the women of Odisha,” the Chief Minister said.

He was addressing an event on the occasion of International Women’s Day here.

The Chief Minister expressed his happiness over Odisha leading the country in empowerment of women.

“70 lakh women are getting benefits under Mission Shakti and Mamata Scheme and 50 per cent reservation in Panchayati Raj has ushered in a new era for the socio-economic development of women. Women’s success in fields ranging from sports to entrepreneurship is extremely encouraging,” said Patnaik.

He said that the state government has introduced an independent Nutrition Budget whose focus will be on mother-child nutrition.

–IANS

