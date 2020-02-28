Odisha govt to provide 20 lakh pucca houses in 4 yrs

Bhubaneswar, March 5 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said the state government has set a target of providing 20 lakh concrete houses (pucca houses) to the poor in the next four years.

On the occasion of Panchayati Raj Divas, the Chief Minister launched the Pucca Ghar Jogyata Adhikar Card (Eligibility Guarantee Card for Concrete House) here.

He handed over guarantee cards to some beneficiaries.

Patnaik said that the state government has already provided 25 lakh concrete houses to the people. He said that the dream of the late Biju Patnaik was that of a decent roof over the head of every citizen of the state.

