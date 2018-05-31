Odisha holds investors’ meet in Hyderabad

Bhubaneswar, June 7 (IANS) The Odisha government on Thursday organised an investors’ meet in Hyderabad to attract investments in Odisha.

An Odisha delegation led by Industries Department Secretary Sanjeev Chopra met officials of 24 Hyderabad-based companies for potential investments and highlighted the strategic advantages Odisha held, such as low cost of doing business, incentives for investors, dedicated sector-specific clusters, availability of over 1.21 lakh acres of land bank for industrial development.

A government spokesman said encouraging response was received from the 24 leading companies.

Odisha’s focus sectors are food processing and seafood, ancillary and downstream industries in metals sector, textiles, chemicals, plastics, and petrochemicals.

“We are pleased to receive an encouraging response from the business community of Hyderabad. Odisha’s investor-friendly policies and development of world-class infrastructure have received very positive feedback from investors across the country as we have been able to create an ideal business ecosystem for various sectors to flourish in the state,” said Chopra.

“We are positive about attracting significant investments from Hyderabad-based companies in the near future,” said the official.

The delegation also participated in a roadshow organised jointly with Indian Oil Corporation Limited in Hyderabad on Wednesday where strategic advantages and opportunities for manufacturing plastics at Paradip Plastics Park were showcased.

The roadshow was attended by more than 50 entrepreneurs and potential investors.

The Odisha delegation invited companies from Hyderabad to participate in the second edition of the biennial ‘Make in Odisha Conclave 2018’ scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 11-15.

–IANS

cd/tsb/vm