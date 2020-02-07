Odisha house panel to meet Goyal on railway allocation

Bhubaneswar, Feb 10 (IANS) Odisha Assembly’s House committee on railways decided on Monday to submit a memorandum on the state’s demands to Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

The house panel will meet Goyal on Tuesday in New Delhi to seek more allocation for the state in the railway sector.

Speaker Surya Narayan Patro said that even though the railway budget has been presented in the Parliament, it has not been passed yet.

Members of Parliament from Odisha will also accompany the committee to meet Goyal, informed Patro.

“The House committee on railways had a meeting today. The members will meet Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal at the Rail Bhawan on Tuesday,” said Patro.

Informing that the state government had submitted its demands at different points of time, Patro said the panel will raise different issues pertaining to the sector in the state.

