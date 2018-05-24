Odisha IAS body accuses Pradhan of personally targeting officers

Bhubaneswar, May 29 (IANS) Odisha IAS Officers Association on Tuesday accused Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of personally targeting a senior officer during the inauguration of the National Data Centre of NIC.

The association submitted a memorandum submitted to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, demanding that the matter be taken up at the “appropriate level” to avoid a repeat of such incidents.

The IAS body alleged that Pradhan in his speech during the inaugural ceremony of NIC’s Data Centre here on Monday had targeted state IT Secretary Ashok Meena, but did not mention what exactly the Minister had said.

It said that recent episodes in the state and other parts of the country wherein officers, while discharging their professional duties, have been personally attacked by senior members of political executive was a direct attempt to defy constitutional values.

“A case in point is the incident which took place yesterday, i.e. May 28, 2018 at the inauguration of the National Data Centre of NIC, Bhubaneswar, wherein the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas personally targeted a senior IAS officer of the state government, who was attending the function on invitation,” the memorandum said.

The IAS Officers’ body also alleged that several such incidents have also been reported by the field functionaries and this has vitiated the working atmosphere with a demoralising effect on the officers and employees of the state government.

It said that it strongly condemns such incidents and stands by all the state government employees facing such situations.

