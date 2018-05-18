Odisha industrialist Bansidhar Panda dead

Bhubaneswar, May 22 (IANS) Noted industrialist and founder of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) Bansidhar Panda passed away at his residence here on Tuesday, said family sources. He was 87.

The industrialist was known for his close ties with former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

Panda is survived by his two sons – Biju Janata Dal MP Baijayant Panda and Subhrakant Panda, and two daughters Paramita Mahapatra and Nita Ganapati.

A renowned research scientist who had studied at the Banaras Hindu University, Harvard University and Michigan Technological University, Panda returned from the US and chose Therubali, a remote outpost in the then undivided Koraput district, to embark upon his dream and IMFA came into being in 1961.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik, former Chief Minister Hemanand Biswal, Union Ministers Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan and many others offered condolences to family members.

“I am saddened by the demise of Bansidhar Panda ji. He was a true son of the soil and a great contributor in ushering modern industrial revolution in Odisha. Bansidhar ji left an indelible mark in the growth and development of the state. May God give strength to his family to bear the loss,” said Pradhan.

