Odisha inks pacts with FICCI, firms to promote training ecosystem

Bhubaneswar, Nov 13 (IANS) The Odisha government on Tuesday signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with industry lobby group FICCI as well as with companies to promote a robust ecosystem of training and recruitment in the state.

During the ‘Make in Odisha’ Conclave here, the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) signed an MoU with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

FICCI will facilitate and develop a framework for creating awareness about apprenticeship training, especially National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), and engage the industry across Odisha, facilitate and organise training of trainers to strengthen institutional capacity and develop a pool of skilled master trainers in Odisha.

OSDA Chief Executive Officer Patil Rajesh Pravakar said it also signed MoUs with Tech Mahindra and Suzuki Motors for placement of students pursuing diploma education and ITI training.

The government also signed an MoU with Schneider Electric India Foundation of Bengaluru, which will collaborate and align the training infrastructure of government ITIs in Odisha for the electrical programme with industry requirement, said Patil.

The industry will set up modern electrical labs at Government ITI, Cuttack, which will benefit 441 electrician trade trainees of the institute. Government ITIs at Berhampur and Hirakud will be supported by the industry in a phased manner.

The government also signed an MoU with Yess Consultants for placement of students pursuing diploma education and ITI training in reputed organisations.

