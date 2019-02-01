Odisha MP Ladu Kishore Swain dead

Bhubaneswar, Feb 6 (IANS) Member of Parliament from Odisha’s Aska Lok Sabha constituency Ladu Kishore Swain has passed away here, said family sources on Wednesday. He was 71.

Swain died late on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader was suffering from kidney-related ailments. He was admitted to the private hospital on the day after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

Born on July 8, 1947, Swain was elected to the Lok Sabha from Aska constituency in 2014. Swain was also elected as an MLA from Kabisuryanagar Assembly constituency in 2004.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled his death and conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

–IANS

