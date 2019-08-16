Odisha orders probe after ragging clips go viral

Bhubaneswar, Aug 22 (IANS) The Odisha government on Thursday ordered a probe after several videos showing ragging of junior students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Sambalpur district went viral on social media.

In the videos, junior students of the university were seen being harassed by their senior classmates inside the hostel.

The senior students were seen slapping their juniors and making them do pole dance. The senior students are also seen tearing the shirts of junior students inside the dining hall of the hostel.

The incidents took place at the hostel welcome ceremony.

Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premanand Nayak has ordered a probe into the incident.

“The Registrar of the university has been asked to conduct a probe and appropriate action will be taken after receiving the report,” the Minister said.

