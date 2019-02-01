Odisha people will decide who will be thrown away: Naveen

Bhubaneswar, Feb 3 (IANS) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said the people of Odisha will decide who will be thrown away in the 2019 elections.

“We should wait for the results of the 2019 elections. The people of Odisha will decide which government will be thrown away and which government will stay,” said the Chief Minister.

Naveen was responding to BJP President Amit Shah, who during a rally at Puri, gave a call to the people to outst the BJD government in the state.

The Chief Minister also termed BJP’s Mission-120 as “absolutely absurd”.

The BJP has set a target to secure 120 seats in the 147-member of Odisha Assembly.

With Shah describing BJD government as fused transformer, Patnaik said, “We will wait and see who is the fused transformer and who is the transformer of Odisha.”

He also responded the the allegations that BJD is the B team of Congress.

The BJD is the A team of its own and equidistant from both BJP and Congress, he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Shah equated the BJD government with “burnt transformer” for failing to transfer the central fund to the people.

He said even though the Centre has allocated Rs 5.13 lakh core to Odisha, the fund did not reach to the grassroots level.

–IANS

cd/prs