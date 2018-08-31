Odisha presents Rs 12,790 crore supplementary budget

Bhubaneswar, Sep 5 (IANS) Odisha Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera on Wednesday presented in the state assembly a supplementary budget of Rs 12,790 crore for 2018-19.

The budget is focused more on rural development and social sector, keeping an eye on the general and assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2019.

“Rs 1,800 crore provision has been made for administrative expenditure while Rs 9,611 crore provision has been made for programme expenditure, Rs 1,364 crore for Disaster Response Funds and Rs 15 crore provision for transfers from state,” said Behera.

The state government had presented a Rs 1.20 lakh crore annual budget for 2018-19.

“Keeping in view the needs and expectations of the people in a welfare state, the supplementary budget is aimed at fulfilling the requirement of funds for public welfare and developmental activities in the state, mainly through reallocation of available resources and receipt of tied-up resources from various sources,” said the Finance Minister.

While Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department received the highest allocation of Rs 3141.74 crore, Rural Development department has been allocated Rs 2269.55 crore. The Disaster Management Department will get Rs 1414.76 crore.

Out of the programme expenditure provision of Rs 9,611 crore, Rs 6,097 crore has been allocated for infrastructure and rural development sector, said Behera.

A provision of Rs 400 crore is made under BASUDHA scheme to provide drinking water, Rs 1500 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana and Rs 2,065 crore for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Under the administrative expenditure, the supplementary budget has allocated Rs 750 crore towards salary for regularization of Sikshya Sahayaks.

