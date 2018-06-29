Odisha receives 25.6% deficit rainfall in June

Bhubaneswar, July 1 (IANS) Odisha has received a deficit rainfall of 25.68 per cent in June, an official statement said on Sunday.

The state received an average rainfall of 161.1 mm against the Long Term Average of 216.5 mm during the month, said the statement from the Special Relief Commissioner’s office.

Balasore district received the highest rainfall of 268.9 mm during the month whereas Balangir received the lowest rainfall of 97.3 mm.

Balasore and Kendrapara received surplus rainfall of more than 19 per cent, said the statement.

Seven districts – Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Malkangiri, Cuttack, Khordha and Puri – received normal rainfall (plus 19 per cent to minus 19 per cent), while 13 – Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Bargarh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Boudh, Deogarh, Sundargarh and Koraput – saw a deficit between 19 per cent and 39 per cent during the month.

Eight districts – Nuapada, Ganjam, Subarnapur, Angul, Nayagarh, Balangir, Nawarangpur and Kalahandi – had a severe deficit between 39 per cent and 59 per cent.

On an average, the state experiences 9.9 rainy days in the month, but this June, there were 8.1 rainy days.

Out of 314 blocks in the state, 35 blocks received surplus rainfall and 83 normal, while rainfall in remaining 196 blocks had a a more than 19 per cent deficit, including 43 facing a deficit of more than 59 per cent, the statement said.

