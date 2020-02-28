Odisha records 11% growth in GST collection

Bhubaneswar, March 3 (IANS) Odisha has recorded a growth of 11 per cent in the collection of gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) during the period from April 2019 to February 2020, a statement said on Tuesday.

The state has made a total collection of Rs 27,044.37 crore during the period against a collection of Rs 24,325.79 crore during April 2018-Feb 2019.

“The gross GST collection (CGST, IGST, SGST & cess) from April 2019-February 2020 shows a growth of 11.18 per cent with collection of Rs 27044.37 crore against Rs 24325.79 crore collected during April 2018-February 2019,” said the statement from the Commissioner (commercial tax and GST) of the Odisha Finance Department.

It said Odisha has maintained 28 per cent growth in state GST revenue up to February 2020.

Like in earlier months, with SGST collection of Rs 804.85 crore in February 2020 against Rs. 672.99 crore in February 2019, progressive growth rate of 27.50 per cent has been achieved till February.

The SGST collection of Rs 804.85 crore is the second highest monthly collection during the current financial year, it said.

The VAT collection from petroleum products and liquor during February this year is Rs 695.81 crore, which is the highest monthly collection during the current financial year.

Out of this, the collection from petroleum products, which was showing a negative trend till December 2019, has improved with collection of Rs 541.44 crore in February 2020 as compared to Rs 470.72 crore in February 2019.

