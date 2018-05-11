Odisha records 1,256 lightning deaths since 2015

Bhubaneswar, May 12 (IANS) A staggering 1,256 lightning deaths have occurred in Odisha during the last three years from 2015-16 to 2017-18, said an official on Saturday.

Most of the lightning deaths have occurred between May and September. Of the total deaths, 1,069 deaths (about 85 per cent) occurred during the five months.

On an average nearly 400 people die of lightning each year in the state, the official said.

In 2015-16, the number of lightning deaths was 399, while the figure was 460 in 2017-18, as per the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office.

The total number of reported deaths due to different disasters during the last three years is 4,689. The number of death due to lightning accounts to 27 per cent of the total disaster deaths.

The Mayurbhanj district recorded the highest number at 130, followed by 95 in Balasore and 89 in both Ganjam and Keonjhar districts during this period.

More than 30 deaths have occurred in 18 districts in this period, said the SRC office.

Going by blocks, highest 18 deaths have occurred in Bhadrak block in same district, followed by 17 in Remuna block of Balasore district and 15 both in Jaleswar block of Balasore district and Keonjhar block of Keonjhar district.

More than 10 deaths have occurred in 21 blocks of 11 districts while there is no report of death due to lightning from 21 blocks, said the SRC office.

