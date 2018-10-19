Odisha reports 77 deaths in cyclone Titli

Bhubaneswar, Oct 24 (IANS) The Odisha government on Wednesday said they have received reports that 77 people died in the cyclonic storm Titli and the resultant flood.

“58 out of the 77 deceased have been identified, while verification of 19 others is underway,” said Joint Relief Commissioner Pravat Mohapatra.

A central team will soon visit the affected areas to assess the damage, he said.

Preliminary reports suggest 2.73 lakh hectares of crop was damaged due to the twin calamities in the state.

Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi on Wednesday reviewed the relief and restoration measures in the cyclone-affected Gajapati district.

Restoration work in the most affected districts of Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada would be completed soon, said an official.

Titli affected 17 districts of the state.

IANS

cd/shs/sed