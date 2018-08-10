Odisha restricts participation of children in I-Day parade

Bhubaneswar, Aug 14 (IANS) The Odisha government on Tuesday directed all districts not to allow participation of children during Independence Day parades with met department predicting heavy rainfall in several parts of the state in the next two days.

The government has also cancelled cultural and sports programmes and restricted the activities to police and paramilitary forces’ parade.

Home Department special secretary Santosh Bala has written to all Revenue Division Commissioners and district collectors that children may not participate in the I-Day parade in view of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm.

“It is advised that the parade may not consist of children in view of adverse weather conditions. Cultural and Sports activities may also be avoided. Adequate precautions may be taken to ensure safety of the guests and the participants during the celebration,” said Bala’s letter.

“As IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning, the observance of Independence Day at official parades is restricted to the participation by police and paramilitary contingents only and the parade may not consist of children,” tweeted the Home Department.

