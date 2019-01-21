Odisha seeks re-introduction of Shatabdi Express

Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday requested Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to re-introduce the Shatabdi Express between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela via Jharsuguda.

In a letter to Goyal, the Chief Minister said the connectivity with Bhubaneswar through Shatabdi would serve the genuine transportation demand of the people of these two cities.

“As Jharsuguda is a major industrial hub in western Odisha and Steel city of Rourkela is the second smart city of the state, their connectivity with Bhubaneswar through a premium service like Shatabdi would serve the genuine transportation demand of people of these two significantly important cities of my State,” said Patnaik.

–IANS

cd/rs/bg