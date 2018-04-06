Odisha seeks review of AICTE’s no admission decision

Bhubaneswar, April 8 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday sought the intervention of Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar for reconsideration of AICTE’s decision to debar admissions into two premier diploma institutions in the state.

The Chief Minister sought personal intervention of the Minister into the decision of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) that placed two state-run diploma institutes under “No Admission” category for the academic year 2018-19.

In a letter to the Minister, Patnaik urged for restoration of extension of approval for full strength of both the institutes for the period.

Recently, the AICTE placed two government polytechnic institutes at Paralakhemundi and Berhampur under “No Admission” category for the upcoming academic session citing “shortage of regular faculty” and “non-availability of qualified Principals”.

The Chief Minister said that already AICTE has been apprised of the steps taken for recruitment of lecturers and adequate number of guests faculty have been engaged in both the premier educational institutes.

“It is stated that AICTE has already been apprised of the steps taken by the government for recruitment of lecturers. Pending completion of the recruitment process, adequate number of guest faculty have been engaged in the institutes for smooth and sustained curricular activities,” he added.

That apart, the statutory procedure with regard to the appointment of principals in government polytechnics is followed as per the cadre rules of polytechnic lecturers framed under the provision to Article 309 of the Constitution, said Patnaik, adding that the AICTE’s decision will be harmful to the interests of students aspiring to pursue diploma education in Odisha.

“Given the huge investment made by the state in terms of land, building and other infrastructure, depriving the polytechnics of admission on such grounds would be highly detrimental to the interests of the youths,” he said.

–IANS

cd/ahm/vd