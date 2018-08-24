Odisha seeks two daily trains between Berhampur-Surat

Bhubaneswar, Aug 28 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday requested Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to introduce two new daily trains between Berhampur and Surat in Gujarat.

In a letter to Goyal, the Chief Minister said that a very large population of Odia workers is engaged in the powerloom, dyeing and printing, diamond cutting and other spheres of trade and commerce in the Surat economic cluster.

He said they need a daily train service between their place of work and place of origin between Surat and Berhampur.

–IANS

