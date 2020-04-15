Odisha sets up 21 Covid-19 hospitals

Bhubaneswar, April 15 (IANS) To combat coronavirus, the Odisha government has set up 21 Covid-19 hospitals in 19 districts, raising the number of beds to 3,620, according to an official here on Wednesday.

The government plans to set up coronavirus hospitals in each district in a week.

An exclusive Covid-19 hospital with 200 beds became operational in the Subarnapur district, said Subroto Bagchi, Odisha’s chief spokesperson for Covid-19.

In 6798 panchayats, 7,034 temporary medical centres/camps have been readied with 1,63,528 beds.

Covid-19 testing facilities had been launched at Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela, and Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar, said Bagchi.

Due to increase in the testing facilities, 803 Covid-19 samples were tested on Tuesday, the highest so far.

With the rise in Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar, six senior IAS officers have been assigned to monitor the three zones of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area. They will be in-charge of intensive sampling, contact tracing, household survey in containment zones and supply of essential commodities.

Of the 60 cases in the state, Bhubaneswar has reported 46.

