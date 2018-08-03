Odisha to organise roadshow in Mumbai to attract investment

Bhubaneswar, Aug 4 (IANS) In the run-up to the Make in Odisha Conclave 2018, the state government has decided to organise an investment roadshow in Mumbai on August 7-9.

It has also planned to depute a delegation to China, Japan and South Korea to attract investors in the coming days.

The state government has partnered with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for the second Make in Odisha conclave scheduled in Bhubaneswar from November 11-15.

The focus of the Mumbai roadshow will be on showcasing investment potential and business opportunities in Odisha to investors.

A delegation of state government will meet investors on August 7-9.

The Chief Minister will hold one-to-one meetings with many industry captains during the visit.

During the meetings with investors, the strategic advantages of Odisha will be highlighted such as the low cost of doing business, incentives for investors, dedicated sector-specific clusters and over 1,25,000 acres of land bank available for industrial development.

The investment roadshow is expected to witness encouraging response with over 300 leading companies confirming their participation to explore attractive growth opportunities across Odisha’s focus sectors, said an official.

“We have seen a significant rise in attracting manufacturing projects with more than 118 large projects approved with employment potential of 1,28,572 in the past 4 years alone in the state,” he added.

Holding a review meeting on the preparation of Make in Odisha conclave, the Chief Minister on Saturday advised the Team Odisha to highlight the competitive advantages of the state to the global investor community to increase the growth of manufacturing sector.

IANS

cd/prs