Odisha to organise ‘Startup Conclave’

Bhubaneswar, June 7 (IANS) A “Startup Conclave” will be organised during the 2nd edition of “Make in Odisha Conclave” on November 11-12 this year, said an official on Thursday.

This was decided in the 3rd meeting of the Startup Council held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary A.P. Padhi on Thursday.

The Startup Conclave will include a heckathon, boot camp and exhibition of products and services of startups of Odisha.

Padhi directed to have close need-based mentoring of the startups so as to make them successful entrepreneurs and producers.

Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Secretary L.N. Gupta informed that to date 233 startups had been recognised in the state, while 37 benefits had been given to 30 startups, 11 of which are women led.

He said that these 30 assisted startups were providing employment to 476 persons.

–IANS

cd/nir