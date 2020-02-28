Odisha to seek coronavirus testing facilities

Bhubaneswar, March 4 (IANS) The Odisha government has decided to request the Centre for setting up coronavirus testing facilities in the state.

The government would write to the Centre for testing facilities at the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar, and the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, said Health Secretary Nikunja Dhal here on Wednesday.

“Our Health Minister will write to the Union Health Minister for setting up testing facilities at the RMRC and the SCB. In Odisha, these two have virus research and diagnostic laboratory,” said Dhal after reviewing preparedness to tackle coronavirus.

The government has also decided to set up a quarantine facility for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the state government issued workplace advisory to deal with the virus and asked people to avoid hugging, shaking hands while greeting and keep their workplace clean.

Surfaces (e.g. desks & tables) and objects (telephone, keyboards) must be cleaned with disinfectant like 70 per cent alcohol regularly, it said.

Soaps or sanitising handrub should be made available near washbasins and water supply should be ensured as frequent hand washing prevents spread of Covid-19, it said.

It also advised employees for self-isolation at home whenever they develop flu like symptoms because Covid-19 spread in community even with mild cough and low grade fever, the advisory said.

School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Dash said there was less likelihood of closure of schools and colleges as no positive coronavirus case had been detected in Odisha.

