Odisha to take call on MV Act after examining other states

Bhubaneswar, Sep 11 (IANS) The Odisha government said on Wednesday that it will take a call on reducing the quantum of penalty for violations under the amended Motor Vehicles Act after examining the notifications of other states.

“We will take action after examining the notifications of other states on the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act,” said Transport Secretary G. Srinivas.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a drastic cut in penalties for traffic violations under the new Act.

The transport department also directed the police to ensure that people are not harassed under the amended MV Act.

“It has been brought to the notice of the government that while enforcing the amended law, there have been instances of harassment by the police leading to public resentment,” said Srinivas in a letter to B.K. Sharma, Director General of Police (DGP).

He requested the DGP to take necessary steps by issuing instructions to all the Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police to ensure that vehicle owners are not unnecessary harassed while enforcing the amended MV Act.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a relaxation on traffic law enforcement for a period of three months following public outrage over the levying of heavy fine.

The Chief Minister directed the enforcement agencies not to aggressively go on an overdrive.

IANS

cd/arm