Odisha urges Kerala to provide help to 130 stranded Odias

Bhubaneswar, Aug 17 (IANS) The Odisha government on Friday urged the Kerala government to provide minimum assistance like food and water to the people from the state taking shelter at a flood-ravaged place.

At least 130 people from Odisha have taken shelter in a house at Aluva Munnar Road, Odapally, near Asha Munnar Post Office after being affected by the flood, said an official.

Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi wrote to the additional chief secretary of Kerala after receiving an SoS message from one Anil Sethi.

The Odisha government requested for arrangements for providing necessary support like food, drinking water and other necessities to the flood-affected people.

Meanwhile, the state government has opened a helpline with telephone number 1070 (toll-free) and 0674-2534177 at the office of the Special Relief Commissioner to coordinate help for people in difficulty.

