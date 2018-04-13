Odisha’s apprehensions over 15th Finance Commission baseless: Pradhan

Bhubaneswar, April 15 (IANS) Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said Odisha should not be apprehensive of the performance-oriented parameters set by the 15th Finance Commission.

Pradhan said states performing better in achieving population stabilisation will get more benefits from the 15th Finance Commission (FC).

“It seems Odisha Chief Minister has either not read or not been properly explained about the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 15th Finance Commission. The apprehension of the Chief Minister is baseless as Prime Minister and Finance Minister have already clarified on the issue,” said the Union Minister.

Pradhan clarified that there will be no cut in the allocation to Odisha.

Odisha joined its southern counterparts in opposing the mandate of the ToR of the 15th Finance Commission.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the terms of reference of the finance commission departed significantly from the past commissions.

He requested the Prime Minister to ensure that the commission uses the population data of the 1971 census instead of that of 2011 while making its recommendations.

“Instead of giving freedom to the commission to arrive at its recommendations on resource sharing between the centre and the states based on the respective needs and after due consultations, there are leading suggestions in the ToR indicating the overriding priorities and concerns of the Union government,” he said.

Patnaik said that the ToR of the 15th Finance Commission would adversely affect states like Odisha.

–IANS

cd/nks/bg