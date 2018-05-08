Odisha’s GO-SWIFT portal receives 200 investment proposals worth Rs 1,060 crore

Bhubaneswar, May 11 (IANS) The Odisha government’s single-window portal has received 200 investment proposals with a committed investment of Rs 1,060 crore in the last six months, said an official statement on Friday.

Government of Odisha-Single Window for Investor Facilitation and Tracking (GO-SWIFT), launched in November 2017, received the 200th proposal from Mumbai-based Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd recently.

It has committed to invest Rs 56.3 crore at Angul Aluminium Park to manufacture 40,000 MT of aluminium conductors. The project will create employment opportunities for 200 people, according to the statement.

The project proposals submitted on GO-SWIFT to set up manufacturing units envisage a cumulative investment commitment of Rs 1,060 crore with an employment potential of over 10,500, it said.

The investment proposals belong to a variety of sectors ranging from food processing, seafood, aluminium downstream, apparel, cement, tourism.

When compared to the six-month period prior to the launch of GO-SWIFT, the number of investment proposals received post launch has gone up by 37 per cent.

“We are committed to ensuring investor delight and it is highly encouraging to note that within a short span of six months, GO-SWIFT has received over 200 investment proposals from investors across the country,” said Industries Secretary Sanjeev Chopra.

“Due to the significant ease of application and expeditious approval process, there has been a considerable increase in the number of investors wanting to set up their businesses in the state. We will continue to raise the bar for ease of doing business and are focussed on speedy implementation of investment proposals on the ground,” he added.

Some of the leading companies whose proposals were received and approved by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority in the last six months include Manpasand Beverages, ITC Foods, Apar Industries Ltd, Sri Malani Foams (a company from Century brand of mattresses), Vedanta and Lalchand Resorts, among others.

GO-SWIFT has seamlessly integrated all existing technological applications of the Department of Industries via the Single-Sign on Framework and covers all aspects of B2G interface during the investment lifecycle.

As a result, an industrial unit can get customized information regarding incentives and requisite approvals about the proposed investment, apply for single window clearance, obtain land and other utilities.

This is a first-of-its-kind development by any state in the country, said the statement.

Over 6,600 industries have registered themselves on GO-SWIFT so far to avail various kinds of services, it added.

–IANS

cd/nir/bg