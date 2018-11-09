Odisha’s health sector gets Rs 2,750 cr investment commitments

Bhubaneswar, Nov 13 (IANS) Odisha’s health sector received investment commitments worth Rs 2,750 crore, while the MSME sector got about Rs 1,177 crore worth of proposals during the third day of the ‘Make in Odisha’ Conclave on Tuesday.

The textiles and apparel sector received Rs 137 crore investment intents.

Health Minister Pratap Jena said 102 digital dispensaries would be set up across the state with an investment of Rs 90 crore, while Rs 700 crore will be invested for diagnostic and dialysis in all medical colleges and hospitals and other government medical institutions.

The health department also received investment intents of Rs 1,300 crore for affordable healthcare projects at 25 locations under public-private partnership mode.

Care Hospital has proposed to set up a cardiac care at Jharsuguda with an investment of Rs 70 crore under PPP mode, while a comprehensive cancer care programme will be taken up with the help of Tata Trust at an investment of Rs 600 crore, the Minister said.

“The investment of Rs 2,750 crore will be rolled out within the next 2-3 years. The state government is committed to the growth of healthcare infrastructure and assures the investors unmatched facilitation support,” said Jena.

The MSME sector received Rs 1,177 crore investment commitments, including Rs 820 crore from Dr. Uday Shankar Sethi, who proposed to invest in the seafood sector.

Handloom and Textiles Minister Snehangini Chhuria said Sahi Exports, which has set up an apparel manufacturing unit in Odisha, has proposed to expand it with an additional investment of Rs 51 crore.

Earlier, it had invested Rs 50 crore, she said.

Besides, the Aditya Birla Group has proposed to invest Rs 66 crore under its Pantaloons brand while Wildlotus Fashions proposed to invest Rs 20 crore in Odisha.

