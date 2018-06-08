Odisha’s new health scheme to benefit 70 lakh families

Bhubaneswar, June 12 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced health assurance scheme “Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana” that will benefit around 3.5 crore people from over 70 lakh families in the state.

“Under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, secondary and tertiary cashless healthcare assistance will be provided up to Rs 5 lakh per family per annum,” said the Chief Minister.

Under this programme, a family would get up to Rs 5 lakh per annum to meet healthcare expenditure at all government-run hospitals and the entire cost would be borne by the state government.

“One of our major commitments is universal health coverage. Today (Tuesday), in this regard, I am happy to announce that each and everyone visiting any government health institution from district to sub-centre level will be provided all health services free of cost,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also announced that drop-back assistance of Rs 500 would be provided to all pregnant women and infant who visit public health facilities.

The scheme will come into effect from August 15 this year.

