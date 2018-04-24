Of a woman’s fight, secrets, life and happiness (IANS Books This Weekend)

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Read the powerful journey of a woman who turns whistleblower and vows to assist the FBI in shutting down a dating app and porn site run by a few men to harass women; go through a thrilling tale about how the people who uncover others’ secrets often have the most to hide; discover how a woman puts her future in danger by digging up the past; and learn the art of happiness with plenty of humour.

The IANS bookshelf has it all on offer for this weekend.

1. Book: The Wild Cat; Author: Taanya Sarma; Publisher: Invincible; Price: Rs 299; Pages: 282

Based on true events, this erotic thriller tells the tale of a young, naive woman named Tanya who enters the online dating and chat world. Her initial foray into this digital realm proves to be bland and disappointing; however, sex, suspense, power struggles and attempted murder soon unfold. These unwelcome adventures interfere with her business and her sanity as she aspires to live up to her deceased parent’s standards.

A conman named Sam ensnares Aaron, a handsome investment banker, and uses him as a pawn to lure women into doing things they normally wouldn’t do. Sam then exposes their personal information as well as their images, sometimes in the act of cyber sex, and posts them on a very successful porn website that he owns. Tanya’s encounter with these two men evolves into a long, winding road, with each turn bringing irreparable changes in her life.

Enraged by the deceit and the unconscionable behaviour of these men, Tanya turns whistleblower and vows to assist the FBI in shutting down the dating app and porn site — and she won’t stop until the perverted perpetrators are behind bars. She never relents, but ultimately laments: Never thought that I would have to give up my life to remain alive.

2. Book: Conspirator; Author: R.V. Raman; Publisher: Hachette; Price: Rs 399; Pages: 359

Murder strikes in the midst of a private party hosted by a media mogul in Coorg, sending shockwaves through its influential guests.

When Inspector Dhruvi Kishore arrives at the scene, she finds, to her consternation, that some of her suspects — prominent politicians, businessmen, a blackmailer and a purveyor of fake news — have fled. She pursues them to Delhi, only to find herself drawn into the bewildering world of fake news, paid news and tailored news. Fighting against forces trying to shut down her investigation, Dhruvi struggles to weed out the truth from a web of well-constructed lies before time runs out.

Revealing a world where ethics are scarce and lucre is abundant, “Conspirator” weaves a thrilling tale about how the people who uncover others’ secrets often have the most to hide.

“Conspirator” is the fourth novel in R.V. Raman’s corporate thriller series that explores white-collar crime in India.

3. Book: Let Me Lie; Author: Clare Mackintosh; Publisher: Sphere; Price: Rs 399; Pages: 390

One year ago, Caroline Johnson chose to end her life brutally: A shocking suicide planned to match that of her husband just months before. Their daughter, Anna, has struggled to come to terms with their loss ever since.

Now with a young baby of her own, Anna misses her mother more than ever and starts to question her parents’ deaths. But by digging up their past, she’ll put her future in danger. Sometimes it’s safer to let things lie.

4. Book: Mind Full To Mindful; Author: Om Swami; Publisher: Harper Collins; Price: Rs 299; Pages: 184

Many of us struggle to remain calm during the day or to fall asleep at night. Our restless, treacherous minds make us feel good one moment and terrible another. From where does negativity and anguish engulf us and how to go about being serene and peaceful?

Zen shows us the art of attaining that inner quietude without rituals or dogma. It is about seeing beauty, bliss and truth in our everyday life. Driving to work or washing dishes, every act could easily be meditation.

Based on the original Zen teachings, this beautiful book offers a life-changing perspective on life itself.

Om Swami shares with you the art of happiness with plenty of humour, stories and wisdom as he takes you on a journey from being mind full to mindful.

–IANS

mg/vm/sac