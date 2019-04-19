Of decluttering, translated cultures and business wisdom (IANS Books This Weekend)

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Learn how outer order can spell peace for your inner calm and productivity; Read a translated love story that travelled from Persia to medieval Kashmir and eventually to the modern day; And finally, flick through the words of wisdom of some of the greatest business minds, including Azim Premji and J.R.D. Tata.

The IANS Bookshelf has varied titles to offer this weekend.

1. Book: Outer Order Inner Calm; Author: Gretchen Rubin; Publisher: Hachette; Price: Rs 499; Pages: 216

A messy desk, crowded closet or jumbled-up handbag may seem like a trivial problem, yet getting control of the stuff of life makes it easier to feel in control of our lives generally. That’s the basic premise of happiness and human nature writer Gretchen Rubin’s latest novel, which summed in a nutshell sermonises that outer order leads to inner calm.

‘Outer Order, Inner Calm’ may be the book’s title, but it’s also a mantra to live by.

In its introduction, the author has offered five stages for establishing outer order. First, we make choices – what possessions to keep and what to do with them. Once we’ve cleared through our things, we create order by organising, repairing, and attending to neglected areas. Next, we reflect on ourselves, to know ourselves, and others, so that we can take those individuals insights into account. Then, once the clutter is vanquished, it’s useful to cultivate helpful habits to maintain that order, so the clutter doesn’t return. The fifth and the final step is to add beauty to to make out surrounding more inviting and comfortable.

2. Book: A Tale of Wonder; Author: Srivara (Translated by A.N.D. Haskar); Publisher: Penguin; Price: Rs 399; Pages: 201

This book is a translation of the Sanskrit verse epic ‘Kathakautukam’, written by the poet-scholar Srivara in 15th century Kashmir. The epic volume, now translated, has its own history of cultural convergence.

It’s historical roots go back to the Persian poem ‘Yusuf wa Zuleikha’. The story of Yusuf is recounted both in Holy Quran, as also in the Holy Bible, as Joseph. Zuleikha is not mentioned in the holy scriptures but in the early Persian poem, which where she has come to ‘Kathakautukam, and eventually to the translated book in our hands.

How their story pans out remains a matter of reading and interpretation. The translation has been done by Aditya Narayan Dhairyasheel (A.N.D.) Haskar, a known translator of Sanskrit epics, and an Indian diplomat who has served around the world.

3. Book: Achievement: The Greatest Business Minds on Success; Authors: Multiple; Publisher: Speaking Tiger; Price: Rs 250; Pages: 208

The world’s budding business minds are always on the lookout for tried-and-tested wisdom. ‘Achievement’ condenses and compiles words of wisdom from some of the world’s greatest business minds.

Henry Ford writes about his journey, from being an engineer at Thomas Edison’s electricity company to revolutionizing the automobile industry. J.R.D. Tata shares his ‘golden rules’ for success and getting the best out of others. Azim Premji, the czar of the Indian IT industry, stresses the importance of hard work, humility and taking charge of your destiny. John D. Rockefeller, founder of the Standard Oil Company and considered the wealthiest person in modern history, talks about sticking to his business principles, maintaining integrity and taking care of his employees.

Coco Chanel, founder of the iconic Chanel brand, points to the inevitability of failure and the courage in thinking for yourself. Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys and one of the great entrepreneurs of our time, shares lessons about having a long-term vision and self-belief – and the significance of fellowship and philanthropy.

There’s also wisdom from Dale Carnegie, Napoleon Hill, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, P.T. Barnum, and B.K. Karanjia.

