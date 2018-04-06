Of optimism, studying overseas, and Deendayal Upadhyaya (IANS Books This Weekend)

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Go on an inspiring journey of one man’s decision to dedicate his life to a higher purpose; walk through the American laws and get a glimpse of how life would be as a student in America; know of Deendayal Upadhyaya’s journey as one of the primary leaders who instilled the sense of nationality in the country; and flick through an intriguing psychological thriller.

The IANS bookshelf has pretty interesting reads to offer this weekend.

1. Book: A Ray of Hope; Author: Chandra Sankurathri; Publisher: Westland; Price: Rs 250; Pages: 134

On June 23, 1985, Dr Chandrasekhar Sankurathri’s world was torn apart — his wife, son and daughter were on the ill-fated Kanishka, Air India Flight AI 182, which exploded en route, killing all 329 people on board. What can a man do in the face of unimaginable tragedy? How does one find the will to live again? Dr Chandra Sankurathri’s life is a testament to the human spirit.

The power of the mind, the depth of the heart. Channelling his grief into social endeavours, Dr Chandra returned to Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and started a school, and then an eye hospital, for rural people. “A Ray of Hope” is the inspiring journey of one man’s decision to dedicate his life to a higher purpose. To rise above his anger, pain and sorrow, to bring joy and hope to all who cross his path.

2. Book: Not Born in the USA; Authors: Nikita Goel and Sonal Malhotra; Publisher: Fingerprint; Price: Rs 299; Pages: 270

Got your I-20 and wondering where to begin?

Fretting over the dos and don’ts while you pack?

Filled with anxiety about how life will be in America?

Well, here’s a dossier with almost everything you need to know!

Beginning with the general courtesies, mannerisms and American language and slang, this book walks you through the American laws; offers you a glimpse of how life would be as a student in America; briefs you about how to stay safe and secure; advises you on how to deal with the US banks and manage your finances; and guides you through your job search as an international student.

As you begin preparing for your departure, it brings for you essential ticketing and packing advice as well as a checklist of recommended items that you must carry with you.

An ultimate guide that would help you prepare for a comfortable departure, “Not Born in the USA” will take you from planning, communicating and executing every bit of the process.

3. Book: Deendayal Upadhyaya; Author: Shakti Nath Bakshi; Publisher: Rupa; Price: Rs 195; Pages: 178

The ideals and values that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya propagated and practised, which led to the growth of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and later to the birth of the BJP, have been well-laid out in this book.

Being thoroughly in sync with the ways of the RSS, he dedicated his life to serve the nation through the Sangh. This book not only traces his journey as one of the primary leaders who instilled the sense of nationality in the country, but also as one who condemned exploitation by the State. While much has been discussed and written on Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, it is not easily accessible to all. This book is an attempt to make his contributions accessible to the general readers for their understanding of his personality and principles.

4. Book: I See You; Author: Clare Mackintosh; Publisher: Hachette; Price: Rs 399; Pages: 372

When Zoe Walker sees her image in the classifieds section of a London newspaper, she is determined to find out why it’s there. There’s no explanation: just a grainy image, a website address and a phone number. She takes it home to her family, who are convinced it’s just someone who looks like Zoe. But the next day the advert shows an image of a different woman and another the day after that. Is it a mistake? a coincidence? Or is someone keeping track of every move they make.

