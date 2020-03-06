Off-duty sailor held for rape of minor girl in Goa (Ld)

Panaji, March 12 (IANS) An off-duty sailor was arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping and assaulting a minor girl, in South Goa’s Quepem sub district, Deputy Inspector General of Police Rajesh Kumar said on Thursday.

Kumar said, that the accused Melvin Fernandes, a sailor who had returned from a sailing stint a month ago and was also the victim’s neighbour, kidnapped the victim and raped her in the forests a short distance from her home.

“We have arrested her neighbour Melvin Fernandes and her medical examination has confirmed rape. There is also a fracture on her skull,” Kumar said, adding that the victim was arrested under Sections 363 (kidnapping) 307 (attempt to murder), Section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the POSCO act.

“Fernandes has returned from sailing duties about a month ago and there was a complaint about him over drinking and making a nuisance,” Kumar also said.

–IANS

maya/rt