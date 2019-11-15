Offbeat wedding destinations near Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANSlife) With the pollution levels in Delhi-NCR alarming, Delhi’s wedding season is going offbeat. The smog that has engulfed Delhi is pushing the wedding checklist to delete Delhi as a venue, and opt for offbeat wedding destinations. The quest to chose the right destination around the National Capital region is on the rise. Here are a few options you can sample:

· Noor Mahal, Karnal

This five-star luxury palace hotel is inspired by India’s heritage and captures royalty enjoyed by the Indian Maharajas over the centuries. Noor Mahal enjoys proximity to Delhi, Chandigarh and other cities of Punjab and Haryana. With lush green fields and farms around, the hotel is situated on the old course of river Yamuna traversing its way to Delhi and gives the true royal experience.Not only does the expanse of this hotel provide a wide range of options for venue of the wedding, indoors and outdoors, but the palace endorses the opulent royalty of the era gone by, by flaunting an enchanting fusion of elements inspired from traditional Mughal and Rajputana schools of architecture.Noor Mahal is a one-stop-shop for all wedding requirements as the hotel follows an innovative approach in keeping up with the times and offering guests trending and personalised wedding experiences. This palatial property suffices for the ideal luxury hotel for all-time wedding needs.

· Narendra Bhawan, Bikaner

Narendra Bhawan Bikaner is a design boutique hotel in Bikaner, a desert outpost in the state of Rajasthan. The hotel in its new avatar retells the story of the last reigning Maharaja of Bikaner, His Highness Narendra Singhji (1948-2003).

Set in an urban landscape, the place is designed to lure guests’ gaze inwards, drawing their attention to uniquely created quarters. Experiences at Narendra Bhawan, tap into the memories of its original incumbent and takes its guests on a journey through his past wherein the best moments of his life are translated into an array of gastronomic and destination specific experiences.

· Suryagarh, Jaisalmer:

The place sits on the threshold looking east towards the ancient city of Jaisalmer that offers an unsurpassable antiquity, and looking west to the undulating landscape of the Thar Desert with its raw, natural beauty.

The intuitively inspired location, contemporary hotel, remarkable architectural purity of its venues and unexplored experiences together makes Suryagarh, Jaisalmer a perfect location for an unforgettable wedding.

· ALOHA on the Ganges, Rishikesh

Just 225 kilometers north of Delhi, and easily accessible by rail, road and air, this exquisite resort in Rishikesh ‘Aloha on the Ganges’ is located right on the banks of the Ganges River, in a very serene and peaceful environment. The resort rests in a picturesque locale, an idyllic setting to forge new beginnings or to renew your vows. What better place to enter into holy matrimony than in Rishikesh next to the holy River the Ganges, with its beautiful spiritual setting and unparalleled natural beauty.

· Corbett River Creek Resort, Marchula, Jim Corbett

Corbett River Creek Resort has everything to offer that you have longed for your big day! The soothing forest ambiance and the lush green lawn makes it a unique destination for your wedding. Speaking of the venue, how can we forget to mention the humble staff at this venue. They will no stone unturned in making your event special. With all the modern amenities offered here, you won’t miss a day of your city life.

(Puja Gupta can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

pg/tb/lh