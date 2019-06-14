Offer of 20 lakh litres water turned down by TN: Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, June 20 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s officer on Thursday said that their offer to send 20 lakh litres of drinking water to parched Tamil Nadu was turned down by the neighbouring state.

“Since Tamil Nadu is going through serious shortage of water, we were willing to send 20 lakh litres of water on trains. But they have said that at the moment, they do not require it,” Vijayan’s office said in a statement.

Responding to the gesture, Leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly M.K. Stalin, thanking Kerala for its timely support, urged the Tamil Nadu government to work with Kerala to help to tide over the unprecedented water crisis.

