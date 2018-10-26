Officer among eight soldiers injured in Kupwara

Srinagar, Oct 30 (IANS) Eight soldiers, including a Major, were injured on Tuesday in an accidental explosion in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Two of them were reported to be in critical condition.

The explosion took place in Rajwar area when the grenade went off when the officer was giving a demonstration to the soldiers in the forest area.

Some reports said earlier that a Rashtriya Rifles team led by the Major was passing through the forested patch of Zatchaldara when the blast occurred.

All the injured were taken to the military hospital in Drugmulla from where two seriously wounded soldiers, including the Msjor, were referred to the Army’s Base Hospital for specialized treatment.

