Officer arrested for breaking prohibition law in Bihar (Lead, correcting headline)

Patna, July 7 (IANS) A sales tax deputy commissioner was arrested in Bihar’s Siwan district for consuming liquor in violation of prohibition law, police on Saturday said.

Deputy Commissioner Abhay Pandey, posted in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, was taken into custody late on Friday after two bottles of liquor were also recovered from his vehicle.

Pandey was arrested from Ghutni check post near the Uttar Pradesh border, said Siwan Superintendent of Police Navin Chandra Jha.

Pandey, who belongs to Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, was on the way to Siwan to attend a marriage, Jha said.

Total prohibition was imposed in Bihar on April 5, 2016. So far over 1.5 lakh people have been arrested for violation of prohibition law, including sons of two BJP lawmakers in two separate incidents in July and April.

The BJP and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United are allies in Bihar.

–IANS

