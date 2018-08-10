Officer killed, 16 injured in Jordan terror attack

Amman, Aug 12 (IANS) A security officer was killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Jordan’s capital Amman, government officials said late on Saturday.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Jumana Ghunaimat said the terrorists hiding in a building in Al Salt city opened fire on security forces who were chasing them.

The terrorists, the Minister said, were behind an attack on Friday by an explosive device that killed a security officer in Fuheis in Amman.

“When the police forces entered the building, the terrorists blew up the building,” Xinhua quoted her as saying in a statement.

The terrorists refused to surrender and started opening heavy fire.

At least 16 other civilians and officers were injured, according to security sources who preferred to be anonymous.

The security operations are still ongoing until late Saturday while three terrorists were arrested, said the Minister.

Medics at Salt Public Hospital called for blood donation.

“We have many injuries… Many of the injured are in serious conditions. We need blood donations,” one of the medics at the hospital said.

On Friday, a Jordanian officer was killed and six others were injured when a primitive explosive device detonated in Fuheis area near Amman, according to a news release from the Interior Ministry.

The Ministry said that investigations were underway and no group claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

–IANS

qd