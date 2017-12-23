Officers involved in Manipur belt scam will be punished: CM

Imphal, Jan 5 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has said that all guilty police officers involved in a scam involving purchase of sub-standard belts for the police and paramilitary battalions will be punished.

The police department had purchased 20,000 leather belts at Rs 24,40,000 that were supplied during 2013-14.

At his press conference late Thursday, Singh demonstrated the poor quality of the belts by tearing one of them up.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the home portfolio, said at the presser that two senior police officers, Faumei Gonglin and M. Kumarjit, were suspended in connection with the scam.

S. Manglemjao, a retired Inspector General of Police was also denied pension benefits.

The government had blacklisted the supplying firm, M/s Abdul Gani Khan.

The firm, however, approached the court since there were some lapses in the government action. The Manipur High Court has quashed the blacklisting order.

The Chief Minister said that the government shall take all necessary steps to recover the full amount from the officials indicted by the inquiry committee.

