OIC supports Morocco’s bid to host 2026 World Cup

Rabat, May 7 (IANS) The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed its support for Morocco’s bid to host the 2026 FIFA world cup.

The decision to back the Moroccan bid was unanimously approved at the 45th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC in Dhaka on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the the Moroccan official MAP news agency.

The 29th Arab Summit, held in the Saudi city of Dhahran last month, also affirmed its support for Morocco’s bid to host the 2026 World Cup and called on all Arab states to provide full and unwavering support to this bid.

Morocco is competing against a joint bid from the United States, Mexico and Canada.

This is Morocco’s fifth bid to host the World Cup, after it lost out for the 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010 editions of the quadrennial global football showpiece.

–IANS

pur/bg