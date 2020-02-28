OIC team visits LoC in Pakistan

Rawalpindi, March 6 (IANS) A six-member delegation of the Islamic Cooperation Organisation (OIC) visited the Chakhoti sector near the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The team is on a visit to Pakistan.

According to a report in Pakistani media on Thursday: A six-member team led by Yousef Aldobeay, the OIC General Secretary’s special envoy for Jammu and Kashmir affairs, visited the area near the Line of Control to assess the situation.

According to a statement by ISPR, the media arm of the Pakistani Army, the OIC team was informed about the latest situation in the LoC and the ceasefire violations there. In the statement, the responsibility of this violation has been laid on India and it has been alleged that India is targeting the citizens.

On this occasion, Aldobeay said that the delegation under his leadership met many important personalities including Prime Minister Imran Khan during the tour of Pakistan.

He later told reporters in PoK city of Muzaffarabad that he was urging India to revoke its earlier status by revoking its decision to withdraw the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the OIC has always advocated a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue. The organisation believes that this issue should be resolved in accordance with the resolutions passed in the Security Council.

–IANS

hindi-rs/