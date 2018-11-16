Oil spill at TN port

Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) An oil spill was reported in Tamil Nadu’s Kamarajar Port on Sunday while an oil tanker was discharging fuel, said a top port official.

“The oil tanker Coral Stars was discharging fuel on Sunday morning. Suddenly one of its flexible pipes broke resulting in a small amount of oil spill on the berth and around the ship,” P. Raveendran, the prot’s Chairman and Managing Director, told IANS.

He said the discharge was stopped immediately and booms were deployed around the tanker to prevent the spread.

“Skimmers were being used to remove the oil from the water. We feel 80 per cent of spilled oil has been contained within the boom and have not spread out,” Raveendran added.

He said the Indian Coast Guard was alerted immediately and they also came and surveyed the area.

Raveendran said equipments have also been brought from Chennai Port.

He said officials from Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) were currently assessing the situation at the port.

–IANS

