Ola starts offering sanitisers, masks to driver partners

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Amid increasing coronavirus cases in India, ride-hailing major Ola on Saturday said its walk-in centres across cities have been equipped with a steady supply of health advisory material, sanitisers and masks which can be picked up and used by the driver-partners to ensure the highest levels of cleanliness for themselves and their vehicles.

“The health and safety of our customers and driver-partners is Ola’s top priority,” the company said in a statement.

“We are also reiterating the importance of practicing recommended personal hygiene through a dedicated preparedness module for driver-partners which can effectively reduce the extent of the contagion by building high awareness,” the statement added.

Ola stressed that customers should also adhere to health guidelines including personal hygiene and seeking immediate medical attention if they have any flu like symptoms.

“This will go a long way in ensuring their well-being as well as that of fellow passengers and driver partners,” Ola said.

“We have set up a robust task-force consisting of members from various internal departments to ensure continuous monitoring and support for all stakeholders. A detailed health advisory has been shared with all our driver-partners and customers to educate them about the situation at hand, in line with the prescribed guidelines,” it added.

