New July 29 (IANS) The old Yamuna Bridge, connecting north Delhi to east Delhi, has been shut as the water level of the Yamuna river here rose beyond the danger limit on Sunday.

“The order for closing the bridge was issued by the Delhi Police at 8.25 p.m. after the water level reached 205.52 metres,” a Flood and Control Department official told IANS.

Traffic movement was banned to avoid any mishaps as the water level is constantly rising, he said.

–IANS

nks/vd