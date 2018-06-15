Oli’s China visit instrumental for bilateral ties: Ex-Nepal PMs

Kathmandu, June 18 (IANS) Former Nepal Prime Ministers have expressed hope that Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s upcoming visit to China will be instrumental in further deepening bilateral ties between the two countries.

At a meeting summoned on Sunday evening by Oli, Sher Bahadur Deuba expressed happiness over the upcoming visit, reports Xinhua news agency.

Deuba, who is also the leader of major opposition party in the Parliament, said the visit will be fruitful in serving the national interests of Nepal.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal stressed the need to promote cooperation between China and South Asia.

Jhalanath Khanal stressed the need to establish a strong railroad connectivity between Nepal and China.

Madhav Kumar Nepal advised Oli to utilise the visit as an opportunity to push forward the multi-faceted ties between Nepal and China to a strategic level.

Baburam Bhattarai was of the view that Nepal should seek support from China to develop railroad connectivity projects under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

Oli’s visit will begin on Jun 19. It ends on June 24.

This is Oli’s first visit to China since he came to power in February.

–IANS

ksk/mr