Oliver Stark feels there can be multiple ‘9-1-1’ spin-offs

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) British actor Oliver Stark says he sees various branches stemming out of procedural drama “9-1-1”, making way for multiple spin-offs.

“Every character in the show is likeable and I see many different branches for the talent and spin-offs. But I am sure that we will concentrate on the main story for now,” Stark told IANS.

“9-1-1”, also featuring Angela Bassett, Aisha Hinds, Peter Krause and Connie Britton, is about the life of first responders, including police officers, paramedics and firefighters. The show, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, is aired on Star World.

“I see multiple possibilities there… It will be intriguing to see which route they will go down,” he added.

Taking inspiration from real-life incidents, the show explores how first responders put their life in danger to save the lives of strangers. Stark is seen as a firefighter in the series.

Is the show emotional or disturbing?

“Not so much. I am not someone who takes it home with me. I am able to play the scene and drop it and go home and have a real life outside of it.

“But it is great to get to be a part of those things. As an actor that is what we want to do. I want to be handling deep and meaningful stuff and kind of unique stuff that has never been seen on TV before. So, I am lucky to be able to get to do that stuff.”

–IANS

