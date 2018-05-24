Olivia Munn was unconvinced she could become action star

Los Angeles, May 30 (IANS) Actress Olivia Munn says she was not convinced she was suited to do action roles until she starred in “X-Men: Apocalypse”.

The 37-year-old starred as Psylocke in the 2016 superhero film, and Munn said the experience has given her a thirst for more action roles, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I really didn’t realise how much I loved doing it until I actually was training for ‘X-Men’,” Munn told Slash Films, when asked what attracts her to do action parts.

She added: “When I signed on for ‘X-Men’, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do it and I was talking to (screenwriter) Simon Kinberg, and he was like, ‘This is the introduction of the character, so it’s going to be a smaller part and for this movie…’

“And I said, ‘Well, that’s cool as long as you could just have a fight scene’. And to me, I grew up loving her so I know that they really didn’t do her justice the first time that she was introduced. And I’d watched it and I was like, ‘This is stupid’. The first time I saw it, I thought, ‘You have to give her more.'”

However, Munn said that she did not initially appreciate just how much hard work was needed to star in an action film.

